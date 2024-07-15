(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

There was an uptick in the number of earthquakes in the area under the Kīlauea summit caldera on Monday morning.

Over the weekend, there was a minor decrease in earthquake activity beneath the summit and the Upper East Rift Zone. Gradual inflation of the summit and upper rift zones has continued.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has been saying that there are no signs of imminent eruption, although “substantial increases in seismicity and/or deformation could result in a new eruptive episode”.

Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the middle and lower East Rift Zone and lower Southwest Rift Zone remain low.

Scientists with the USGS HVO continue to say that “it is not possible to say whether this activity will lead to an intrusion or eruption in the near future, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth. Changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption, but there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time.”