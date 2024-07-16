(BIVN) – The Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race this year raised over $33,000 for the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawai‘i.

The annual 4th of July event held at the Kings’ Shops in the Waikoloa Beach Resort was called a “major success” by organizers.

From a Waikoloa Beach Resort news release:

On a fun-filled Fourth of July, Kings’ Shops presented its Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race, and raised over $33,000 for the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawai‘i, celebrating 65 years. The day-long event was a major success, with hundreds of spectators cheering on their bright yellow ducks as they floated across Kings’ Lake. First to cross the finish line was the duck belonging to Chris Antos, who was awarded the grand prize of a round of golf at Mauna Kea Golf Course, Dolphin Quest Encounter, Pacific Waste, Roy’s Waikoloa, Exclusive items from NoaNoa Hawaii, Jamba Juice and Big Island Candies gift certificates for a value of $2,412.

Altogether, the first 50 finishers scored prizes including hotel stays at the Hilton Waikoloa Village, Waikoloa Beach Marriott and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, cruises from Ocean Sports, Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf, Michael Kors smart watches, Na Hōkū, Crazy Shirts, OBISIC, Foster’s Kitchen, Roy’s gift cards, rounds of golf at the Waikoloa Beach, Kings’ or Lakes course, and much more. The very last duckie to finish also won a prize, gift cards from Roy’s Waikoloa, Michael Kors, Jamba Juice and Big Island Candies.

Race day began at 11 a.m. with a no-hands watermelon eating contest at A-Bay’s Island Grill, then a shave ice contest at the Original Big Island Shave Ice Company. Before and after the race, keiki had fun with face painting, balloons, a Duck Hunt, Duck Waddle and Duck Calling contests. Councilwoman Cindy Evans was on hand to help with picking the winners of the contests and announce the winner of the Rubber Duckie Race.