(BIVN) – There is a new online tool to help Hawaiʻi County residents find and track affordable housing projects on the Big Island.

Hawaiʻi County’s Affordable Housing Dashboard provides updated information on the over 8,100 units in the affordable housing pipeline, as well as thousands of existing rental units.

“Our commitment to enhancing housing opportunities for all residents of Hawaiʻi Island is unwavering,” said Hawaiʻi County Housing Administrator Susan Kunz. “This new online tool reflects our dedication to transparency and accountability, ensuring that residents have the information they need to participate in the dialogue about housing development in our County.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi news release:

The landing page of the two-page dashboard presents an affordable housing overview of the County’s existing affordable housing units and projects that are planned for future development. Drop-down menus allow the user to choose the data they want to see for each property. The second page uses graphics to present additional project metrics in a clear and simplified way. Explore the County of Hawaiʻi Affordable Housing Dashboard by clicking here. Built entirely in-house by staff from the Department of Information Technology and Office of Housing and Community Development, the County of Hawaiʻi Affordable Housing Dashboard utilizes an array of information provided by various County and State agencies and non-profit and for-profit developer partners. Future phases will incorporate additional data that will provide the opportunity for more detailed conversation with the community regarding affordable housing to support residents as the County works to build a stronger, vibrant community where all can work and play, and thrive together.