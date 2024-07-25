(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Elevated unrest continues in the summit area, with another pulse of seismicity occurring on the upper East Rift Zone as of Thursday morning.



UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – “The strong pulse of earthquakes this morning is clustered near the intersection of the Chain of Craters and Hilina Pali roads and is not clearly associated with dike formation at this time,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated in a morning update.

USGS maps show this latest pulse of activity is happening closer to the summit caldera then the previous earthquake swarms, which were occurring closer to Pauahi Crater.

Electronic tilt at Kīlauea summit is still showing deflation. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory previously reported the ongoing seismicity, local deformation, and steady deflation of the summit region was indicative that magma was moving underground into the upper East Rift Zone.

Closures remain in place within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the elevated unrest. Chain of Craters Road is closed at the Devastation intersection to the coast, Kulanaokuaiki Campground is closed, and Escape Road (trail) and Crater Rim Trail are closed south of Nāhuku.

UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – From the USGS HVO update on Thursday morning: