(BIVN) – A new cyclone, Tropical Storm Bud, has formed in the Eastern Pacific. Although the storm is expected to quickly weaken, it is a sign that the Pacific hurricane season is underway.

A number of disturbances have been appearing on the National Hurricane Center satellite maps in recent days. None of the disturbances have posed a threat to Hawaiʻi.

Tropical Storm Bud is located about 490 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It is moving west northwest at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Bud’s maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters say gradual weakening should begin tonight or Friday, with faster weakening expected Friday night. Bud is forecast to dissipate Saturday night or early Sunday and does not pose a threat to Hawaiʻi.