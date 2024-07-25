(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert level is ADVISORY. Elevated unrest in Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone continued as of Thursday evening, as increased earthquake activity and ground deformation patterns indicate that an intrusion is ongoing in this area.

Closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remain in effect due to heightened seismic activity. Chain of Craters Road is closed at the Devastation intersection to the coast, Kulanaokuaiki Campground is closed, and Escape Road (trail) and Crater Rim Trail are closed south of Nāhuku.

The latest Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, takes a closer look at what is going on beneath Kīlauea volcano.

From this week’s Volcano Watch:

The upper East Rift Zone (UERZ) of Kīlauea has been shaking more than normal, with nearly 1,500 earthquakes between July 22 and 25. The activity is being closely monitored by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) staff and prompted closures in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. What is causing it and what should we expect to see happen if it continues?

Kīlauea’s UERZ extends southeast of the summit to Maunaulu. Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park parallels the UERZ and is aptly named for the numerous craters that it passes by. These craters, as well as the nearby lava flows, tell us that the area has been volcanically active in the past. Earthquakes began at a low rate in the UERZ within a few days after the June 3 eruption. Between June 27 and July 1, seismicity increased drastically with 1,500 earthquakes beneath the UERZ. That swarm was related to pressurization of the magma storage areas beneath Kīlauea’s summit, which were inflating following the June 3 eruption. On July 22, another swarm of earthquakes began in Kīlauea’s UERZ and is ongoing. Earthquake locations have shifted, first being distributed along the UERZ, then concentrated near Pauahi Crater on July 23–24, and clustering to the northwest near Koʻoloʻolau Crater the morning of July 25.

Pulses of intense earthquake activity have been accompanied by changing patterns of ground motion, first in just the UERZ, then also in Kīlauea’s summit region. As earthquakes increased in the UERZ, Kīlauea’s summit began to deflate. This indicates that magma is moving from the summit storage regions into the UERZ, likely being intruded upwards into planar crack systems called dikes in the area between Pauahi Crater and Maunaulu. This type of activity isn’t surprising for Kīlauea. During the past 50 years, there have been about 50 intrusive episodes like this in the UERZ. In each case, magma moved underground in the UERZ, causing earthquakes and ground deformation. Only five of the events resulted in UERZ eruptions: in 1968, May 1973, November 1973, 1974, and 1979. These eruptions were relatively brief, each lasting for hours to about a month.