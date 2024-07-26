(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and the unrest on the upper East Rift Zone (UERZ) appears to have ended for now.

“The fourth pulse of increased seismicity was over by midday yesterday, and overall seismicity rapidly decreased afterwards and has now returned to ordinary levels,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Friday morning.

The UERZ magma intrusion and unrest resulted in more than 1,500 detected earthquakes, including 30 earthquakes magnitude-3 or greater.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. “Additional seismic pulses or swarms may occur with little or no warning and result in either intrusion of magma or eruption of lava,” scientists wrote.

When checking for damage related to the UERZ intrusion, scientists report finding many new small cracks in Chain of Craters Road.

As of Friday morning, Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remained closed from the Devastation intersection to the coast. Kulanaokuaiki Campground was also closed, and Escape Road (trail) and Crater Rim Trail were closed south of Nāhuku.

From the USGS HVO update on Friday morning:

Summit and Upper East Rift Zone Observations: Over the past 24 hours, there were approximately 18 earthquakes detected beneath Kīlauea’s summit, and approximately 300 earthquakes detected beneath the upper East Rift Zone (UERZ), mostly at depths of 0–4 km (0.0–2.5 mi) below the ground surface. Most of these earthquakes are associated with the fourth pulse of intense seismic activity that occurred yesterday morning, related to the UERZ intrusion which started on July 22; only approximately 60 earthquakes occurred within the last 8 hours. The fourth pulse ended by midday yesterday. Most events were smaller than magnitude-2, but there were 4 earthquakes magnitude-3 or higher in the UERZ. Tiltmeters in Kīlauea summit region (instruments SDH, southwest of the summit, and UWE, northwest of the summit) started recording inflating this morning around 3 a.m. H.S.T, suggesting magma is no longer moving into the UERZ. Field crews returned to Chain of Crater Road yesterday afternoon observed new cracks near the intrusion, and more deformation of cracks first observed on July 23. The most recent measurement of the summit’s SO2 emission rate was approximately 65 tonnes per day on July 23, 2024.