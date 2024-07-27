(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric is installing a network of 52 weather stations in wildfire-prone areas on four Hawaiian islands.

The weather stations will help the company respond to fire weather conditions by providing key information about wind, temperature and humidity.

The company says the information will also help the utility to decide whether to initiate a preemptive power shutoff.

From the Hawaiian Electric news release:

The project includes the installation of 52 weather stations on four islands. The weather stations, mounted on Hawaiian Electric utility poles, will provide meteorological data that will help the company to decide whether to activate and deactivate a public safety power shutoff, or PSPS. Under the PSPS program launched July 1, Hawaiian Electric may preemptively shut off power in areas that are at high risk of wildfires during periods of forecast high winds and dry conditions. The $1.7 million project is one of nearly two dozen near-term safety measures Hawaiian Electric is implementing to reduce the potential for wildfires associated with company infrastructure in areas identified as posing a higher risk. Approximately 50% of the project costs will be covered by federal funds allocated under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) estimated at $95 million in grant funding covering various costs related to Hawaiian Electric’s resiliency and wildfire mitigation work.