(BIVN) – There will be a free Community Resilience Fair in Kona on Monday, August 19th, featuring emergency officials and utility representatives.

The event will take place at the Kealakehe High School cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hawaiian Electric says the meeting will focus on emergency preparedness and planning, and will include a community meeting about the power company’s Wildfire Safety Strategy, including the recently enacted Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

From the Hawaiian Electric company news release: