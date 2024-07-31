(BIVN) – There will be a free Community Resilience Fair in Kona on Monday, August 19th, featuring emergency officials and utility representatives.
The event will take place at the Kealakehe High School cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hawaiian Electric says the meeting will focus on emergency preparedness and planning, and will include a community meeting about the power company’s Wildfire Safety Strategy, including the recently enacted Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
From the Hawaiian Electric company news release:
The public event will feature an open house with information booths from 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Representatives from Hawaiian Electric, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, Hawai‘i Police Department, Department of Water Supply, Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Association, Hawai‘i Energy, Vibrant Hawai‘i, Sustainable Energy Hawai‘i, and other organizations will share information, tools and resources to help communities prepare and plan for emergencies as well as build resilience to severe weather-related events fueled by climate change.
From 5-6 p.m. there will be a community meeting about Hawaiian Electric’s Wildfire Safety Strategy which includes enhanced safety procedures, video cameras, weather stations, and a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. Retired news reporter Sherry Bracken will moderate a panel discussion about resilience and the importance of emergency preparedness. Representatives from Hawaiian Electric, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, Hawai‘i Fire Department, Hawai‘i Police Department, Department of Water Supply, and Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Association will serve as panelists. The meeting will be recorded and posted on Hawaiian Electric’s website and aired on Nā Leo TV after the event.
Hawaiian Electric invites the community to learn more about its PSPS program by attending an in-person or virtual event. A current list of events is available on the company’s website hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS or by calling the toll-free PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666. For more information about the Community Resilience Fair or to request a presentation for your organization on Hawai‘i Island, email CommunityRelations.HawaiiIsland@hawaiianelectric.com
