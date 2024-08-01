(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reminding the public that pickup truck loads must be covered while transporting cargo on any highway, and in a news release detailed the penalties for failing to do so.

“Most of the litter on or near our roadways is not intentionally thrown but, rather, blown out of open-bed pickup trucks, causing a road hazard or a traffic accident,” police explained.

Police say “anytime you travel with a loaded truck bed, trailer, or roof rack,” make sure to secure your load properly by:

Tying down the load with rope or straps.

Tying large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.

Covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp (tied down) or cargo netting.

Police also explained the penalties for failing to secure a vehicle load:

Penalties: (§291C-131) “A COURT DATE WILL BE ISSUED” for first-time violators of the law, can expect a fine of $250 to $500. A second violation, if cited within a year after the first, delivers a fine of between $500 and $750, plus suspension of the vehicle registration and/or license of the driver for at least five working days.

“After tying down a load, double-check to ensure nothing can slide, fall, or shift out of your vehicle,” police added. “Check your car manual to make sure you aren’t overloading your vehicle.”