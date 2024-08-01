(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reminding the public that pickup truck loads must be covered while transporting cargo on any highway, and in a news release detailed the penalties for failing to do so.
“Most of the litter on or near our roadways is not intentionally thrown but, rather, blown out of open-bed pickup trucks, causing a road hazard or a traffic accident,” police explained.
Police say “anytime you travel with a loaded truck bed, trailer, or roof rack,” make sure to secure your load properly by:
- Tying down the load with rope or straps.
- Tying large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.
- Covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp (tied down) or cargo netting.
Police also explained the penalties for failing to secure a vehicle load:
Penalties: (§291C-131) “A COURT DATE WILL BE ISSUED” for first-time violators of the law, can expect a fine of $250 to $500. A second violation, if cited within a year after the first, delivers a fine of between $500 and $750, plus suspension of the vehicle registration and/or license of the driver for at least five working days.
“After tying down a load, double-check to ensure nothing can slide, fall, or shift out of your vehicle,” police added. “Check your car manual to make sure you aren’t overloading your vehicle.”
by Big Island Video News
