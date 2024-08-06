(BIVN) – Organizers of the upcoming Street Eats, A Kailua Village Food Truck Festival are calling on all food truck vendors to participate.
The festival is set for September 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aliʻi Drive.
The Kailua Village Business Improvement District says the historic village will transform “into a vibrant foodie paradise, featuring an eclectic mix of food trucks and vendors that promise to satisfy every palate.”
From the KVBID:
September’s festival promises a crowd of food enthusiasts eager to sample the best bites Hawaii Island has to offer. We are seeking an eclectic mix of food trucks and vendors to showcase a wide array of culinary delights. Whether you specialize in traditional Hawaiian dishes, innovative fusion cuisine, or irresistible desserts, we invite you to share your passion and creativity with our vibrant community.
How to Apply
Interested food trucks and vendors are encouraged to apply online by August 30. Spaces are limited, so early applications are recommended.
To apply online, log onto: historickailuavillage.com
Or email hkvevents@gmail.com
Interested food vendors and trucks should download the event’s Information Packet for all the details on how to participate.
KVBID’s mission is to create a model sustainable community that is a better place to invest, work, live and play. For more information on Street Eats, A Kailua Village Food Truck Festival follow the Kailua Village Business Improvement District on Facebook, Instagram, or visit historickailuavillage.com.
