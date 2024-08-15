(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says an email is circulating that invites houseless individuals to stay for one week at the personal residence of Mayor Mitch Roth.
A screenshot of the email was shared with the media.
“We are having a special event for the homeless. A stay over from Aug. 14th to Aug. 18th and breakfast lunch and dinner,” the anonymous email stated. “All homeless are welcome for the 5 night stay in and around the house. Bring all your friends & tents and no need knock. The house is yours for 5 days. Please shower in the house when you arrive.”
The email appears to include the address of Mayor Roth’s home, which was blacked out by the County.
The County of Hawaiʻi responded to the email with this statement:
Hawaiʻi County officials have been made aware of an email circulating that invites individuals experiencing homelessness to stay at an address in the Hilo district. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the address provided in the email is, in fact, the personal residence of Mayor Mitch Roth. The email falsely claims that individuals are welcome to stay and utilize resources at the residence from the evening of August 14 to August 18, 2024, without needing to knock.
Authorities have been notified of this email, and an active investigation into its origin is currently underway. As a precautionary measure, officers have been dispatched to the Mayor’s residence.
Hawaiʻi County would like to remind all residents that threats against a public official, their family, or any resident of the County are taken with the utmost seriousness and will be addressed accordingly.
