(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says an email is circulating that invites houseless individuals to stay for one week at the personal residence of Mayor Mitch Roth.

A screenshot of the email was shared with the media.

“We are having a special event for the homeless. A stay over from Aug. 14th to Aug. 18th and breakfast lunch and dinner,” the anonymous email stated. “All homeless are welcome for the 5 night stay in and around the house. Bring all your friends & tents and no need knock. The house is yours for 5 days. Please shower in the house when you arrive.”

The email appears to include the address of Mayor Roth’s home, which was blacked out by the County.

The County of Hawaiʻi responded to the email with this statement: