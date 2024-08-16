(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued another Coastal Flood Statement for the entire State of Hawaiʻi, as minor coastal flooding will be possible during afternoon high tides over the next few days.

Impacts will be possible along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas of all islands, including the Big Island.

“The combination of the upcoming full moon and water levels running around 0.5 ft higher than predicted could produce minor coastal flooding as early as this afternoon,” forecasters wrote in a Friday morning discussion. “The chance for minor coastal flooding during the afternoon high tide will continue through at least Monday.”

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service said. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”



There have been multiple Coastal Flood Statements issued for Hawaiʻi shores over the last few months.