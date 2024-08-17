(BIVN) – A magnitude-7.0 earthquake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia triggered a Tsunami Threat on Saturday morning, but officials determined there was no threat to Hawaiʻi.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said the earthquake, which struck at 9:10 a.m. HST, did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami. Emergency officials said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

Initially, hazardous tsunami waves were forecast as a possibility for some coasts of Russia.

At around 10:18 a.m. on Saturday, an updated message from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no longer a tsunami threat to any locations in the Pacific due to the earthquake.