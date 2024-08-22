(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.7 earthquake struck Hawaiʻi island at 12:52 a.m. HST early Thursday morning.

The quake was located in the district of Puna, 9 miles (15 km) south of Fern Forest, at a depth of 4 miles (7 km) below sea level.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported the earthquake did not generate a tsunami threat. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the event had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

HVO scientists wrote:

Most earthquakes in this region are caused by abrupt motion of Kīlauea volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with slip along faults related to the south flank detachment fault.

“If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural, gas, water, and electrical utilities. ” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency stated. “If you have any damages you would like to report, please complete an online form at hawaiicounty.gov/civil-defense.”