(BIVN) – A brush fire has been reported in South Kohala, closing a portion of Waikoloa Road.

Officials say no residences are threatened at this time.

Due to the brush fire, the portion of Waikoloa Road from Highway 190 to Waikoloa Village is closed. The portion from Highway 11 (Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway) to Waikoloa Village is open.

Hawaiʻi island is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch due to the approach of Tropical Storm Hone. However, conditions ahead of the storm will be dry and windy. Therefore, a Red Flag Warning is set to take effect Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, the Hawaiian Electric company said it is preparing for hazardous conditions, including wind gusts that could lead to a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in areas of high wildfire risk.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense followed up on the utility company’s PSPS statement, explaining: