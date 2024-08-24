(BIVN) – As of 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Hone was 260 miles southeast of Hilo, heading west at 15 mph.

Hone is a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph, with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center, and Hone is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday, as it passes southwest of Hawaiʻi island.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi. The center of Hone is expected to pass near or south of the Big Island tonight into early Sunday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says.

There are multiple weather alerts in effect for the island of Hawaiʻi:

Tropical Storm Warning for the entire Big Island. Winds associated with Hone will increase over Big Island today and may become locally damaging by nightfall.

Hilo, and Kaʻū Districts have the highest risk for flash flooding. Storm total rainfall estimates range from 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

for the entire island of Hawaiʻi. Forecasters say the Hāmākua, Hilo, and Kaʻū Districts have the highest risk for flash flooding. Storm total rainfall estimates range from 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. High Surf Warning for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. “Large and disorganized surf” will rapidly rise to 14 to 18 feet today through this evening, forecasters say.

Preparations for Tropical Storm Hone should be completed by this

morning, officials say.

From this morning’s discussion by the National Weather Service: