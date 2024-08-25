(BIVN) – Hurricane Hone was 50 miles south-southwest of South Point on Hawaiʻi island as of 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, battering Big Island with high winds and heavy rain.

The storm has strengthened slightly overnight. Hurricane Hone is now generating maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. Nearly the entire island of Hawaiʻi is under a Flash Flood Warning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of Hone, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi.

According to Hawaiian Electric, nearly 12,000 customers are without power on the Big Island.

Highway 11 – between Whittington Beach and Punaluʻu Beach – is closed due to flooding. No alternate routes are available, police say. The east end of Wood Valley Road is also closed due to flooding.

Officials say Kaloli Drive and Huina Road, both in Puna, are closed due to downed trees.



Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation has closed the Hilo Municipal Golf Course due to flooding and debris.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management has closed the Oceanview and Pahala transfer stations.

“Deep tropical moisture associated with Hone continues to move into windward portions of the Big Island and is currently producing near inch to an inch and half per hour rates within the strongest rain bands,” the National Weather Service reported. “Based upon surface observations and radar estimates, the windward areas of the Big Island have already picked up 4 to 8 inches (with locally 10 plus inches) of rain from Hone over the past 24 hours. Moderate to heavy precipitation is expected to impact the Hilo, Puna and Kaʻu regions of Big Island through at least early Monday.”

Forecasters say “strong and gusty winds associated with the storm will continue to impact Big Island, with widespread gusts of 50 to 60 mph through the local exposed valleys and higher elevations (e.g., Kohala Ranch, Humuʻula Saddle, Upolu Point, Waikoloa) through this afternoon.” Localized gusts could reach 70 mph.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: