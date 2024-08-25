(BIVN) – Hurricane Hone was 105 miles west of South Point on Hawaiʻi island as of 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. The storm is gradually moving away from the Big Island, but forecasters say tropical storm conditions continue to impact parts of the island.

Hurricane Hone is generating maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with higher gusts.

A Flash Flood Warning continues for most of the Big Island, and a Tropical Storm Warning remains in place for the entire island.

As of 11:30 a.m., according to Hawaiian Electric, there were about 18,150 impacted customers without power across the state. Of those, approximately 14,000 customers without power are on Hawaiʻi island, the majority of which are on the east and south sides of the island.

“Hundreds of Hawaiian Electric employees are working to restore electric service to customers impacted by Hurricane Hone as it moves across the state,” the utility company said. “These outages were caused by impacts from the storm and were NOT related to the company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program.”

“Paʻauʻau gulch stream gauge is showing another spike in stream flow as of 10 a.m.,” said the National Weather Service. “In the Kaʻū District, Highway 11 remains closed at Kawa Flats, and Wood Valley Road and Cane Haul Road remain closed near Pahala. Heavy rainfall will continue through the rest of the morning hours as Hurricane Hone moves westward to the southwest of the Big Island.”

