(BIVN) – Police are searching for a 31-year-old Pāpaʻikou man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Jordan Kekolonahekuahiwielawemaikealohaa J Botelho is wanted for a warrant of arrest for violation of order and burglary.

The public is being advised not to approach Botelho and to immediately contact police if he is seen.

“Botelho is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair,” police wrote in a Tuesday news release. “Botelho was last seen in Papaikou on Saturday morning, August 31, 2024, and is known to frequent the Papaikou and Pepeʻekeo areas.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: