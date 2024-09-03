(BIVN) – Police are searching for a 31-year-old Pāpaʻikou man who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Jordan Kekolonahekuahiwielawemaikealohaa J Botelho is wanted for a warrant of arrest for violation of order and burglary.
The public is being advised not to approach Botelho and to immediately contact police if he is seen.
“Botelho is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair,” police wrote in a Tuesday news release. “Botelho was last seen in Papaikou on Saturday morning, August 31, 2024, and is known to frequent the Papaikou and Pepeʻekeo areas.”
Anyone with information on Botelho’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Corina McLellan, of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, at (808) 961-2276 or via e-mail corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
