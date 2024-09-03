(BIVN) – A 20-year-old female pedestrian who died two days after being struck by a vehicle in Puna has been publicly identified.

Densiann Denno of Hilo died at an Oʻahu hospital on June 25, 2024, two days after the June 23rd collision on Highway 130. Denno was transported to Queen’s Medical Center from the Hilo Benioff Medical Center in critical condition.

Hawai‘i Island police say they “had previously not been notified of her death on Oʻahu and recently obtained this information as part of their ongoing investigation into the crash.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic collision occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 8:26 p.m., on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road, Highway 130, near Orchidland Drive in Kea‘au. Upon arriving at the scene of the reported traffic collision, Puna Patrol officers learned that a 2003 Nissan SUV traveling northwest on Highway 130 struck a pedestrian in the middle of the roadway near Orchidland Drive. During the time of the traffic collision it had been raining and visibility was low. The operator of the 2003 Nissan SUV, 62-year-old man from Volcano, was not injured as a result of this collision. The pedestrian, later identified as Denno, was unresponsive at the scene and initially transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center before being flown to Queens Medical Center in critical condition. As part of their ongoing investigation, the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit recently learned that Denno died at Queens Medical Center on June 25, 2024, at 8:54 p.m. An autopsy was conducted at Queens Medical Center, however Hawai‘i Island police are still awaiting those results. Currently it is not believed that speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

Police say if anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 22th traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi island roads of 2024, as compared to 12 traffic fatalities this same time last year, police say.