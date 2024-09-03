(BIVN) – For the second time in a year, a vehicle has crashed through the fence at Kuawa Ballfield in Hilo, “startling bystanders and causing property damage” during a youth football practice.

The office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth says no significant injuries were reported in Tuesday’s crash, and noted that this is “the second incident within a year involving a vehicle breaching the same section of fencing” on the makai side of Kuawa Ballfield.

In a news release, Mayor Roth described the incident, while urging “residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution on roadways, especially around public facilities where families and keiki frequently gather.”

From the Office of the Mayor:

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a couple visiting from the mainland accidentally drove their Jeep through the fence, startling bystanders and causing property damage. Thankfully, no significant injuries were reported. First responders arrived on the scene within minutes, alongside Mayor Mitch Roth and Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina, to assess the damage and assist the visitors with the necessary steps, including contacting the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi (VASH) for additional support. This is the second incident within a year involving a vehicle breaching the same section of fencing at Kuawa Ballfield. In light of this repeat occurrence, Mayor Roth will contact the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation first thing in the morning to discuss preventative measures aimed at improving safety for park users.

“Our parks are cherished spaces for our keiki and families, and the safety of those who use them is our top priority,” said Mayor Roth. “We’re grateful that no one was hurt today, but we recognize the need to take proactive steps to ensure incidents like this don’t happen again. We’ll be working closely with the State and our Parks and Recreation team to explore measures that can be put in place to protect our community.”