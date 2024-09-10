(BIVN) – Survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking will now be able to separate their mobile phone lines from family plans where the abuser is on the account, with the help of a new federal initiative.

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday announced the implementation of a key provision of the Safe Connections Act that will help survivors of domestic violence and related crimes get discounted phone, internet, or bundled services through the FCC’s Lifeline program. The announcement was made in connection with Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week.

Impacted survivors experiencing financial hardship can also receive up to six months of emergency Lifeline support, the FCC says.

The Safe Connections Act was authored by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

“Survivors of domestic violence should be able to sever ties with their abusers–including their phone plans – while still having the ability to stay connected with their families and support network,” said Senator Schatz. “I’m pleased the FCC is implementing a key component of our Safe Connections Act and enabling survivors to get the help and support they need.”

The FCC says the Lifeline program “provides up to a $9.25 monthly discount on qualifying voice and broadband services for eligible low-income households and up to $34.25 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.”

The FCC added:

Domestic violence survivors can participate in the Lifeline program if they provide proof of a line separation request and are experiencing financial hardship. Survivors can confirm their financial hardship by providing documentation showing that they participate in a qualifying program or by self-certifying to their participation in such a program.

The FCC says qualifying programs include the existing Lifeline eligibility programs or the Safe Connections Act-specific categories below: