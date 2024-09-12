(BIVN) – A search and rescue exercise off Kawaihae involving the U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies was completed Thursday.

Participants in the exercise – which simulated an overdue boat and missing persons – included Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaii Ocean Safety and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The agencies utilized their various assets in an attempt to locate multiple search objects at sea: a USCG MH-65 helicopter, a Hawaiʻi County helicopter, an Ocean Safety rescue watercraft, and a DLNR response boat.



“We are pleased to learn of the successful completion of the partner agency search and rescue exercise off Kawaihae led by Coast Guard District 14,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. “Ensuring ocean safety is essential for the well-being of our residents and visitors alike. By preparing and practicing real-life scenarios, we can help ensure a safer community for everyone.”

According to a news release, the exercise was a chance to “evaluate notification procedures, interagency communication, and coordinated search and rescue efforts between the Coast Guard, state and county agencies and identify any shortfalls during response to search and rescue incidents.”

“After notification, all agencies responded quickly and appropriately based on the report of the overdue boat,” said Lt. Zachary Kayser, deputy command center chief of the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “All search objects were located and recovered quickly by the responding agencies, which is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork of all participants.”