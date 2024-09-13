(BIVN) – Paving work is set to begin Monday, September 16, on certain roads in Kailua-Kona.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division says work will be done on Kauhola Street, Maiau Street, and Kanalani Street.



Officials say paving will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with an anticipated completion time of two weeks, weather permitting.

The public should expect one-lane road closures and delays during this period.

The County says the paving will begin on Kauhola Street and Maiau Street on Monday. Work on Kanalani Street is scheduled to start on Wednesday, September 18th.

“The Department thanks the community for their support and patience as they work to make our communities safer,” the County stated.