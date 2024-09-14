(BIVN) – Restriping work on Highway 130, aka Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road, will be switching to a daytime work schedule.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says the work at the intersection of Shower Drive is being moved from night to day, due to the start of seabird fledgling season, which runs from September 15 to December 15.
The DOT says the alternating single-lane closure will now take place from Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Crews are working on “modifying the existing striping in the area of the intersection to include a dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive onto Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road,” state officials say.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:
Preparation work for this project began on Monday, Aug. 12, and restriping work which began as night work on Tuesday, Sept. 3, is anticipated to take approximately four weeks. The estimated completion date is early October 2024, weather permitting.
In summer 2019, the dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive was previously removed to accommodate the morning Hilo-bound contraflow from Kaloli Drive to Shower Drive. After reevaluation of traffic patterns and community input, HDOT made the decision to reinstate the right-turn lane. The morning Hilo-bound contraflow will remain operational after this work.
Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone.
by Big Island Video News
