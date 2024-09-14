(BIVN) – Restriping work on Highway 130, aka Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road, will be switching to a daytime work schedule.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says the work at the intersection of Shower Drive is being moved from night to day, due to the start of seabird fledgling season, which runs from September 15 to December 15.

The DOT says the alternating single-lane closure will now take place from Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews are working on “modifying the existing striping in the area of the intersection to include a dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive onto Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road,” state officials say.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation: