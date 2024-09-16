(BIVN) – The 25% Water Restriction required for North Kona customers has been downgraded to a voluntary 10% Water Conservation Notice, following the repair of a water well.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Monday announced that the Kalaoa Deepwell has been repaired and returned to service, ending the need for the North Kona water restriction.

Areas previously affected by the restriction included Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.

The mandatory 25% water restriction was in place for North Kona customers since August 6th.

Water Supply officials say a spare pump assembly that had been previously procured was used to make the deepwell repair, which expedited the process.

“DWS continues to ask customers to conserve drinking water, use water wisely, and to not waste it,” water officials said in a news release. “Taking short showers, fixing leaky plumbing and toilets, irrigating efficiently, and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use.”