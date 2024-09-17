(BIVN) – Rescue personnel searched the Wailuku River on Tuesday afternoon, in search of a male swimmer who was last seen in distress in the waters below Peʻepeʻe Falls.

Just after 1 p.m. on September 17, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to a call for a swimmer in distress at the Boiling Pots Section of the Wailuku River State Park.

A witness told first responders that a man “went under the water just before the river rapids and did not resurface” about 10 minutes before the rescue teams arrived.

A helicopter search was performed from the Boiling Pots section down the Wailuku River with negative findings. Two rescue divers also searched the pond below the rapids with negative findings, while “strong currents made the search effort very difficult.”

“Fire prevention also flew a drone starting the search from the last area the victim was seen and went down stream but were unable to locate any signs of a victim,” the fire department stated.

The search was suspended after several dive attempts.