(BIVN) – A 30-year-old Hilo man has been arrested following the alleged burglary of a bank on Pauahi Street in Downtown Hilo.

Police say James Lee Nathan III has been charged with various property and drug offenses stemming from the burglary that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday, September 18th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On September 18, 2024, at approximately 1:46 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to an interior motion alarm of a financial institution located in the 100 block of Pauahi Street, in Hilo. Officers responded within minutes and located Nathan III standing outside the institution in close proximity to a broken window. Nathan was arrested for burglary, and upon conducting a check of his person, two reusable bags labeled with the institutions brand, and four whole alprazolam pills were recovered. Nathan III was then transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Facility for booking, processing, and continued investigation by detectives.

On Thursday, Nathan was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal property damage

Fourth-degree theft

Fourth-degree promoting a harmful drug

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov