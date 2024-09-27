(BIVN) – Police are working to identify numerous individuals in connection with a theft investigation at a Waikoloa resort.

In a Friday news release, police released several video surveillance system images showing the unidentified individuals at lodging accommodations at the 69-1000 block of Nawahine Place in Waikoloa, within the Hilton Waikoloa Village resort area.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On July 1, 2024, an unidentified suspect used stolen financial information to book lodging accommodations in the Waikoloa area for seven (7) days starting on July 23, 2024 with a scheduled check out date of July 29, 2024. Numerous parties accessed the dwelling and were captured on the property’s video surveillance system.

Police say anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Tammy Messina at the non-emergency police number, (808) 935-3311, or by email at Tammy.Messina@hawaiicounty.gov.