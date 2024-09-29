(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level has remains at ADVISORY.

“Only a few intermittent small spots of residual glow could be detected on the flow field last night” in the area of Nāpau Crater, scientists reported on Sunday morning. They added that weak steaming at the vents continues.

“Geophysical signatures of eruptive activity have all returned to background levels,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail remain closed within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From the USGS HVO on Sunday morning:

Summit Observations: Four earthquakes were detected beneath the Kīlauea summit region over the past 24 hours. The summit tiltmeters at Uēkahuna and Sandhill show indications of slight inflation over the past day. The most recent measurement of SO2 emission rate at the summit was 60 tonnes per day on September 17, 2024. Rift Zone Observations: The middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) eruption near Nāpau Crater has ended. The last eruptive activity stopped around 10 AM HST on the morning of September 20. Only minor intermittent glow can be seen from the eruption site at night since that time. No SO2 from the eruption site was detected on Monday, September 23rd, during measurements on Chain of Craters Road, indicating that MERZ SO2 emissions are approaching or at 0 tonnes per day. Shallow earthquake counts remain very low in the MERZ and upper East Rift Zone and tremor is no longer being recorded on seismometers close to the eruption site. Tiltmeters in the MERZ continue to show no significant shallow deformation and GPS instruments show a major decrease or cessation of inflation at deeper levels beneath the area between Maunaulu and Nāpau Crater. All recent activity was confined to the middle East Rift Zone between Makaopuhi Crater and Puʻuʻōʻō and there are no indications of any changes further downrift in the MERZ or in the LERZ.