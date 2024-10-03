(BIVN) – The annual Kīlauea GPS campaign is underway, with USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists driving – or flying – out to various locations on the Hawaiʻi island volcano.

Photos of the survey were posted to the USGS HVO website.

“During the survey, GPS instruments are deployed at established benchmarks so that their recorded positions can be compared with those from previous years to discern subtle patterns of ground deformation associated with volcanic activity,” the USGS wrote.

“Survey GPS data augment the permanent, continuously recording GPS instruments in HVO’s monitoring network,” scientists explained.

Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. “Weak steaming and intermittent residual glow continue on the inactive September 15-20 flow field within Nāpau Crater on the middle East Rift Zone,” scientists noted in a Wednesday update.