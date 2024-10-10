(BIVN) – Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi’s fall musical, “Between the Lines” – featuring a performance by school principal, Dr. Lehua Veincent – will take the stage next month.

Performances will be held on November 14, 15 and 16 at the William Charles Lunalilo Center.

The show is based on the book by Timothy Allen McDonald and bestselling author Jodi Picoult, features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

From a Kamehameha Schools news release:

“Between the Lines” is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone seeking to find their place in the world. The story follows 17-year-old Delilah as she navigates fitting in at school and a romance with a prince from another world. An outsider at her new school, Delilah finds solace in her favorite book, where she feels understood. As the lines between reality and fantasy blur in extraordinary ways, Delilah must decide if she has the power to rewrite her own story.