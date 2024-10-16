(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has named its Manager, Supervisor and Employee of the Year.

Manager of the Year was awarded to Lindsey Iyo, Recreation Director of the Department of Parks & Recreation. The Supervisor of the Year award went to Craig Kawaguchi, Recycling Coordinator of the Department of Environmental Management. Employee of the Year was gievn to Alex Kuklenko, Building Maintenance Worker of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of our County ‘ohana at every level,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “Our employees work tirelessly to meet the needs of our community, and we are deeply grateful to each one of them. A special congratulations goes out to all of our winners, nominees, and their families for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their aloha for our island home.”

The 56th Annual Employee Recognition awards ceremony was held last week Thursday, and involved the following 29 nominated employees:

For Manager of the Year, the nominees were:

Tara Benevides, Victim Witness Director, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

Melanie Demello, Civil Engineer VI, Department of Public Works

Kurt Inaba, Civil Engineer VII, Department of Water Supply

Lindsey Iyo, Recreation Director, Department of Parks & Recreation

Joel Rathje, Planning Program Manager, Planning Department

Chad Toyomura, Battalion Chief, Hawaiʻi Fire Department

For Supervisor of the Year, the nominees were:

Melissa Dacayanan-Salvador, Secretary to Boards & Commissions, Planning Department

Jaye Dempsey, Parks District Superintendent, Department of Parks & Recreation

Kelly Ann Fujii, Accountant I, Mass Transit Agency

Ivan Higashi, Fire Equipment Operator, Hawaiʻi Fire Department

Craig Kawaguchi, Recycling Coordinator, Department of Environmental Management

Torey Keltner, Traffic Services Program Manager, Hawaiʻi Police Department

Kaiulani Matsumoto, Private Secretary, Department of Water Supply

Diana Mellon-Lacey, Deputy Corporation Council, Section Chief, Office of the Corporation Council

L’oreal Simmons, Administrative Services Assistant I, Animal Control & Protection Agency

Andrew Son, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

For Employee of the Year, the nominees were: