(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has canceled the High Bacteria Count notifications for three Hilo-area beach parks.

On Tuesday, the DOH Clean Water Branch announced enterococci levels were above the threshold level at Richardson Ocean Center, Honoliʻi Cove, and Canoe Beach at Hilo Bay.

At the time, health officials said they were retesting the three sites because they were “uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample.”

The DOH said the beaches have “historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination.”

The next day, the test results showed that enterococci levels no longer exceeded the threshold level at all three locations.