UPDATE – (3 p.m. HST) – The runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole has reopened. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says passengers should contact their airline to check on the status of their flight.

(BIVN) – The runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole was temporarily closed on Thursday, delaying flights in and out of Kona.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced the closure after 1 p.m. on Thursday.



Officials said the closure was due to a “nose gear collapse of a Cessna aircraft”.

“Flights into and out of Kona are being delayed,” the Hawaiʻi DOT said. “Flights already enroute to Kona are being diverted to other airports.”

Officials reported that crews are onsite to tow the aircraft off the runway.