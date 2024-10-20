(BIVN) – Botanical World Adventures is holding its 10th Annual Halloween Maze and Keiki Scavenger Hunt next weekend.

Promoters of the event shared this media release:

The “Haunted” Halloween Maze will open Saturday October 26 and run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Thrill seekers ages 13 and older can venture through BWA’s football-field-sized hedge maze filled with monsters, ghosts, and other scary creatures. Be prepared to scream!

Then, on Sunday October 27 from 10am to 3pm, guests are also invited to join the family-friendly Keiki Scavenger Hunt. Children will embark on a “spooktacular” quest, searching for hidden treasures throughout the park. Winners will receive prizes and everyone can enjoy free Halloween treats!



BWA is committed to giving back to the community. Throughout the event, guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items for the Food Pantry. Additionally, cash donations will be accepted to benefit victims of the Maui wildfires. Donations of canned goods or cash contributions over $5 enter you for a chance to win two FREE Zipline Tour passes!