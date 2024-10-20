(BIVN) – Kona Commons is promoting “spooktacular fun for all ages” next weekend at its Makala Blvd location.
The Kona Commons’ Trunk or Treat Event will be held on Sunday, October 27th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the center’s mauka parking lot.
The event is free and open to the public.
From the Kona Commons’ news release:
Custom cars decorated in their spooky best will hand out Halloween treats from their trunks to keiki. Adults can vote for the best-decorated vehicles and prizes will be given to the top three best-decorated cars.
For those who show up in Halloween attire, there will be a costume contest with prizes given by Kona Commons.
