(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is reminding residents of West Hawaiʻi that there will be some facilities and services closed on Saturday, October 26th, due to the IRONMAN World Championship.

Both the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station, as well as the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill at Pu‘uanahulu will be closed.

All other facilities are operating on a regular schedule.

County officials say regular operations and services will resume as follows:

Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume regular daily operations on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill will resume its normal schedule and reopen on Monday, October 28, 2024.

“Mahalo for your cooperation with this amazing event!” wrote the County in a news release. “Please visit hawaiizerowaste.org for information and updates. If you have any questions, call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at (808) 961-8270.”