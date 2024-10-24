(BIVN) – There is free coffee and AG1 available in Kailua Bay, if you are willing to swim out to get some.

The AG1 Live Aloha Coffee Boat is one of the many IRONMAN World Championship race week traditions in Kona.

“There’s no better way to start each morning than a peaceful swim in the crystal clear waters of Kailua Bay to reach the boat which serves freshly brewed coffee and AG1,” an IRONMAN news release stated, providing pictures of a morning gathering in the water. AG1 is a health drink that contains vitamins, minerals, and whole-food ingredients.

The 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon is two days away. Male professionals and age-group athletes will start the race on Saturday, October 26th.

A 2.4 mile swim in Kailua Bay begins the day, followed by the 112 mile bike course on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. The race ends after a 26.2 mile, finishing on Aliʻi Drive.