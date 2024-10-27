(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in place for the Island of Hawaiʻi through Sunday afternoon, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Big Island summits.
The National Weather Service has also discontinued the High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores.
Periods of snow, low visibility, and slick roads will be possible on the higher elevations of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until Monday morning. Snow accumulations of up to 6 inches possible, forecasters say.
In this morning’s Flood Watch, the National Weather Service wrote:
An upper low will move over the islands today and result in continued unstable conditions within a very moist atmosphere. There will be enough instability to produce periodic showers. Rain could become locally heavy, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms, particularly over windward areas. Periods of heavy showers over already saturated grounds could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding issues. Water levels in elevated streams could rise rapidly with additional heavy rain.
