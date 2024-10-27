(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in place for the Island of Hawaiʻi through Sunday afternoon, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Big Island summits.

The National Weather Service has also discontinued the High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores.

Periods of snow, low visibility, and slick roads will be possible on the higher elevations of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until Monday morning. Snow accumulations of up to 6 inches possible, forecasters say.

In this morning’s Flood Watch, the National Weather Service wrote: