(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi State executive branch offices will close, and employees granted administrative leave, this upcoming Black Friday.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., recently announced the Friday, November 29th closures, taking place in recognition of the upcoming holiday season.

Essential public services will remain operational as needed, the State says.

“The holiday season is an essential time to spend with family and friends, especially as schools are closed. Black Friday is an important day for small businesses across our state,” said Governor Green. “As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to take this time to rest, enjoy quality time with loved ones and support local businesses across our islands. By shopping local, we help sustain our communities, strengthen our economy and preserve the unique spirit of Hawai‘i.”

State employees in law enforcement, fire services, corrections and emergency management – all essential roles in Hawaiʻi – will be able to schedule administrative leave at an alternative date to ensure uninterrupted public service.

Additional administrative leave is also available for employees on either Tuesday, December 24, 2024, or Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

“This leave must be taken as a single, full, eight (8) hour day on one of the designated dates and may not be split into partial days,” the Governor’s Executive Memorandum stated. “I encourage department heads to ensure that these arrangements are made equitably, allowing as many employees as possible to participate while maintaining essential public services.”

For more information, employees may contact their department heads or the Department of Human Resources Development, the State says.