(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have publicly identified the man and woman who were killed in a Volcano crash early Saturday morning.
Police reported the names of those who died as 48-year-old Joanna Graves and 54-year-old David Makizuru, both of Volcano. Makizuru was driving a 1996 Toyota Camry on Highway 11 when it was struck by a 2019 Jeep Renegade.
The woman who was injured while driving the Jeep was injured in the crash. She was transported to Queens Hospital on Oʻahu in stable condition, and has since been released from the hospital.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
Responding to a traffic collision on Highway 11 near the 24-mile marker at 1:14 a.m., police determined that a blue 2019 Jeep Renegade was traveling south, Ka‘ū bound, on Highway 11 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a white 1996 Toyota Camry operated by Makizuru. Graves was the front seat passenger in the Camry.
The operator of the Jeep, a 39-year-old Kona woman, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and was subsequently transported to Queens Hospital on Oahu in stable condition. She has since been released from the hospital.
It is unknown at this time if drugs are a factor in this investigation. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated two negligent homicide investigations and have ordered autopsies to determine the exact cause of death. Police anticipate bringing charges in this investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov.
These are the 26th and 27th traffic fatalities of 2024 compared to 15 traffic fatalities this same time last year.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
VOLCANO, Hawaiʻi - The fatal traffic collision occurred on Highway 11 near the 24-mile marker at 1:14 a.m. on Saturday morning, November 9th.