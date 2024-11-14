(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have publicly identified the man and woman who were killed in a Volcano crash early Saturday morning.

Police reported the names of those who died as 48-year-old Joanna Graves and 54-year-old David Makizuru, both of Volcano. Makizuru was driving a 1996 Toyota Camry on Highway 11 when it was struck by a 2019 Jeep Renegade.

The woman who was injured while driving the Jeep was injured in the crash. She was transported to Queens Hospital on Oʻahu in stable condition, and has since been released from the hospital.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release: