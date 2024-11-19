(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are once again warning the public about a phone scam in which imposters are posing as law enforcement.

The unknown callers are said to be calling Hilo residents, seeking money as payment for outstanding arrest warrants.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

In recent reports, the suspect(s) contacts the victim by phone, identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer and informs the individual that they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest. To avoid arrest they are then told that they will need to transfer money by utilizing Coinstar kiosk machines located in town.



The suspects have been providing fictitious credentials over the phone, such as their name, agency, badge number, and telephone number.



The Hawai‘i Police Department does not ask for, nor accept payment through Coinstar machines or Bitcoin Crypto-Currency as any form of payment. The public is reminded to never provide any personal information over the phone or online to anyone whose identity they have not confirmed.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department makes the following recommendations to help avoid being scammed:

Verify the caller’s identity: Always request the full name, identification number, and contact information of the caller. Legitimate law enforcement officers will provide this information without hesitation. Verify their credentials by contacting the police department or the agency they claim to represent using publicly available contact information.

Refrain from sharing personal information: Avoid disclosing personal details, such as your social security number, bank account information, credit card numbers, or any other sensitive data over the phone unless you are absolutely certain about the legitimacy of the caller.

Be cautious of urgent or coercive tactics: Scammers often create a sense of urgency, coercing victims into immediate action. They may threaten arrest, fines, or legal consequences to pressure you into revealing personal information or making immediate payments. Take a step back, remain calm, and verify the authenticity of the call before making any decisions or acting.

Educate yourself and others: Share this information with your friends, family, and vulnerable individuals within your community. By spreading awareness, we can collectively protect ourselves and prevent these scams from succeeding.

Police say that if members of the public receive a possible scam call like the one detailed here, please hang up and call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.