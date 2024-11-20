(BIVN) – A live snake was found in a container of Christmas trees that was shipped to Hawaiʻi island over the weekend.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture says the non-venomous gopher snake was spotted as the trees were being unloaded at a Hilo store on Saturday morning (November 16).

The two-foot-long snake was later captured by inspectors from the Ag Department’s Plant Quarantine Branch in Hilo.

The Ag Department says the inspectors checked every Christmas tree and the inside of the container. No other snakes were found.

“Although Plant Quarantine inspectors open every container of Christmas trees and wreaths that arrive and conduct an inspection, we do not have the resources to inspect every item in each container,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, in a news release. “We appreciate the store staff’s quick containment of the snake and our Hilo staff’s quick response.”

Officials point out that snakes have no natural predators in Hawai‘i. “Many species also prey on birds and their eggs, increasing the threat to our endangered native birds,” the Hawaiʻi DOA wrote. “They also compete with native animals for food and habitat. Large snakes may also be a threat to humans and small pets.”

Gopher snakes are found in North America and can grow up to a size of up to seven feet. They are known to eat small rodents, young rabbits, lizards, birds and their eggs. Gopher snakes kill their prey with constriction and suffocation.

The intercepted gopher snake is being safeguarded in Hilo and will be transported to Honolulu, officials say.

Officials estimate around 135 containers of Christmas trees and wreaths will arrive in Hawai‘i this holiday season. “So far this year, about 88 containers have arrived, containing about 46,450 trees,” the DOA officials say. “Last year, a total of 120 containers arrived, containing about 59,400 trees.”

Anyone with information about illegal animals should call the statewide toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 808-643-PEST (7378).