(BIVN) – Spring registration is now open for the first drone certification program at Hawaiʻi Community College.

The program started with a test cohort in fall 2023, and is backed by a $650,000 National Science Foundation grant. Hawaiʻi CC officials say the program “emphasizes practical applications of drone technology across industries, including agriculture, civil defense and environmental conservation.” In fall 2024, the introductory course ENGT 107 reached capacity almost immediately.

The program will prepare students for the FAA Part 107 certification required to become a licensed commercial drone pilot.

“Students are fascinated by how drones revolutionize traditional methods of observation,” said Paul Agamata, program administrator and instructor. “Tasks that once took days on foot, such as surveying 50-acre fields, can now be accomplished in just 30 minutes with drones. The accuracy is astounding—down to 2 centimeters or better.”

From a University of Hawaiʻi system news release:

Addressing real-world challenges The program’s interdisciplinary approach ensures students can apply drone technology across multiple sectors, addressing real-world challenges on Hawaiʻi Island and beyond. After ENGT 107, there are three courses needed to complete the certificate. Graduates of the program will be prepared for careers in a variety of fields, including construction surveying, public safety, environmental management, agriculture, and media production. The program also emphasizes data analysis. “Learning to fly is the easy part,” Agamata said. “The challenge lies in collecting and interpreting data—skills we teach so students can use drones effectively in their industries.”