(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has identified the teenager killed in a vehicle crash on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway on Friday evening.

19-year-old Noah Edward Zandstra of Kona died after his Kawasaki Ninja sport bike collided head-on with a Honda CR-V.

Police reported the name of the victim on Tuesday, and also said their investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the collision.

From the police: