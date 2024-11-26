(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has identified the teenager killed in a vehicle crash on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway on Friday evening.
19-year-old Noah Edward Zandstra of Kona died after his Kawasaki Ninja sport bike collided head-on with a Honda CR-V.
Police reported the name of the victim on Tuesday, and also said their investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the collision.
From the police:
At approximately 6:42 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a serious collision. An investigation revealed that a green 2024 Kawasaki Ninja sport bike, traveling southbound, was overtaking multiple vehicles simultaneously when it collided head-on with a silver 2021 Honda CR-V driven by a 65-year-old female from Kamuela. The 19-year-old male rider of the Kawasaki was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:53 p.m.
The 65-year-old female driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries in the collision. She was transported to the North Hawai’i Community Hospital for initial treatment and was later released.
Police investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the collision.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.
This is the 28th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police say their investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the fatal collision between the Kawasaki Ninja sport bike and the Honda CR-V on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.