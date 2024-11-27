(BIVN) – Matthias Kusch has been reappointed to serve a full two-year term as the State Representative for House District 1 on Hawaiʻi island.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced the reappointment on Wednesday.

Kusch was first appointed to the House seat in August, following the passing of Representative Mark Nakashima. Kusch was one of three candidates recommended to the Governor by the Hawai‘i Island Democratic Party in accordance with state law.

“Matthias Kusch has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the residents of House District 1,” said Governor Green in a news release. “His experience as a community advocate, retired fire department Battalion Chief, farmer and active leader in local initiatives, ensures that the values and priorities of Hawai‘i Island will be well represented in the Legislature.”

