(BIVN) – There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi from the magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck off the coast of California on Thursday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no threat to the Island or State of Hawaiʻi, following the earthquake that occurred at 8:44 a.m. (Hawaiʻi time) offshore Cape Mendocino near the coast of Northern California.

The earthquake, which was initially reported as a magnitude-7.3 before it was revised downward, did trigger a Tsunami Warning for coastal areas of California and Oregon. However, the warning was later lifted and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive tsunami was recorded.

The U.S. Geological Survey provided this tectonic summary of the event: