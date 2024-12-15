(BIVN) – The Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens is making some changes due to the recent detection of H5 avian influenza, or bird flu, on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hilo zoo, owned and operated by the County of Hawaiʻi, is no longer accepting animal donations. Also, the Petting Zoo will not have birds available for visiting.

“These precautionary steps are intended to protect our animals, staff, volunteers, and guests,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “In addition to adhering to these guidelines, we also ask the public to help with monitoring and report occurrences of multiple or unusual illnesses in birds, livestock or other animals on Hawaiʻi Island to the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture.”

“In the zoo profession, we are always preparing for biosecurity events like the bird flu,” said Zoo Administrator Mindy Runnells. “Many cleaning and disinfecting protocols that we already have in place are designed to prevent illness. This is just adding some steps as a safety precaution.”

According to a County news release, the zoo is also considering other measures, such as the installation of additional mesh and roof structures in aviaries and other animal habitats to decrease contact with wild birds.

From the County:

Bird flu was detected in a wastewater sample taken at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant on Dec. 2. The sample was taken from incoming wastewater prior to the treatment process. The treatment plant uses a disinfection process, including chlorination, designed to kill or inactivate viruses such as bird flu. The County is increasing sampling at the treatment plant from once to twice a week and will inform the public of any updates.

The risk to the public from bird flu remains low, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. However, bird flu can cause severe impacts to certain bird populations such as poultry. To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals, contact HDOA Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7102, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or 808-837-8092 during non-business hours and holidays. Residents who believe they may have been exposed to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the Disease Outbreak Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586 for additional guidance.

Zoo visitors and the public are asked to follow these guidelines: